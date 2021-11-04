Levi's releases eco-conscious boot with The Woolmark Company

Levi’s has introduced a sustainable boot in collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

Named the Torsten Quilted boot, Levi’s claims that the boot has a lower environmental impact. Made with Merino wool, the focus of the boot is on its sustainability and continued high level of performance. Merino wool is a 100 percent natural, renewable, biodegradable and recyclable fibre.

“The inclusion of Merino wool in Levi’s boot not only highlights the versatility of the original performance fibre, but also shines a spotlight on the sustainable nature of the fibre, pursuing the company’s mission to inform and promote wool as the original eco and recyclable fibre,” says John Roberts, CEO of Australian Wool Innovation, parent company of The Woolmark Company.

The boot has a utilitarian design that is ideal for multiple environments including the city and a more rugged landscape. The leather that the boot is constructed with is certified by the Leather Working Group, the world’s leading environmental certification for the leather industry.

The inner lining is made with Woolmark certified wool felt, and is designed to keep its structure and shape, while including breathability, moisture management and odour resistance. The soles and laces are made from recycled materials.

Levi’s has committed to becoming a more sustainable clothing brand. It has introduced a tailor shop, in order to repair or redesign customer’s clothing in order to avoid waste, and saved 4.2 billion litres of water since introducing its Water<Less initiative in 2011.

The brand also aims to use 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton and renewable energy in owned and operated facilities by 2025.