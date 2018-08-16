Levi’s Skateboarding and Poetic Collective team for skater scene line

A new fall collection from Levi’s Skateboarding and Poetic Collective has been unveiled and while it draws inspiration from the urban skater scene, the pieces are less about flash and more about practicality.

The basic line, features jackets, hoodies, denim jeans and t-shirts. It also includes a remodeled pair of Levis 501 jeans with extra padding for maximum durability.

In honor of the line’s debut, both brands have released the short film On Land, which showcases the looks and features professional skateboarders Simon Källkvist, Johan Bergljung, Samuel Norgren, Nils Lilja, Peter Johansson, Klas Andersson, and Tom Botwid.

The clothing serves as a followup to Levi’s Skateboardings 2017 release of pieces - inspired by San Francisco culture and the popular styles of the ‘90s.