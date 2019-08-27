Levi's to open store at St David's in Cardiff

Levi’s is set to open a new store at St David’s in Cardiff this September.

The brand will be taking a 2,472-square-foot space adjacent to Fossil on Grand Arcade, and will be joining a number of other big fashion names who have arrived at the shopping destination in the past 18 months including Inditex brands Bershka and Stradivarius.

Richard Hurren, vice president Europe North at Levi’s said in a statement: “We aim to inspire fans with a great portfolio of denim as well as head-to-toe lifestyle solutions. Cardiff is one of the United Kingdom’s key cities with a strong local base and high volumes of tourists and St David’s was a target location for us. We believe that our jeans are a token of self-expression and can’t wait to open our doors to the people of Cardiff.”

Speaking on behalf of the St David’s Partnership, a joint venture between Landsec and Intu, Kate Grant, Intu’s regional managing director, added: “Levi’s is a cool and established retailer, and will sit alongside an enviable collection of internationally recognised and popular local brands at St David’s, elevating our fashion credentials further. Known worldwide for its high-quality denim and heritage, Levi’s presence in Cardiff will appeal to the diverse array of shoppers who visit the destination daily.”