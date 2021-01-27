Levi Strauss ventures into home goods with Target

Levi’s is creating a limited-edition home collection of thoughtfully-designed, durable pieces to inspire a more sustainable home environment. The line is created in partnership with Target, and will retail exclusively through the company upon its launch on February 28.

The two companies worked together to create the collection of items across home, pets, and apparel and accessories. Items include tableware, quilts, pillows, complemented by iconic apparel pieces such as the Levi’s trucker jacket and sleepwear, along with pet apparel and accessories.

Products in the collection feature more sustainable certifications and claims than any previous Target collaboration, as both companies honor commitments to sustainability. Items are made with recycled glass and materials with Fair Trade USA, GOODWEAVE and FSC Wood certifications.

This line marks Levi’s first home collaboration, and expands upon a decade-long partnership with Target. The two companies first teamed on the Denizen from Levi’s value brand and expanded their partnership in 2019 with the introduction of Levi’s Red Tab brand. Both lines are available exclusively through Target. As part of the Red Tab expansion, Target is rolling out curated in-store displays to be set in 500 stores by Fall 2021.

“Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi’s have long been a key part of Target’s success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands,” Target’s chief merchandising officer, Jill Sando, commented in a press release. “Through this partnership, we’re able to offer a collection of items guests can’t find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi’s brands.”

The new Levi’s for Target range includes over 100 items, with pricing between 3 and 150 dollars. The collection will be available online and in most Target stores and Target.com beginning February 28.

Image: Target