Levi’s and Undercover unveil anniversary collaboration

San Francisco-based denim brand Levi’s has unveiled a new collaboration with Undercover in celebration of the Japanese brand’s 35th anniversary.

Founded in 1990 by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, Undercover has become known for blending high fashion with streetwear and underground influences. For the second Levi’s x Undercover collection, the 9-piece line takes inspiration from both brands’ heritage, merging Undercover’s rich creative universe with Levi’s denim DNA and craftsmanship.

At the heart of the collection is the Pinnacle Type II Trucker Jackets, which feature detachable zip detailing on the sleeves, collar, and side seams, allowing wearers to mix and match components for a customisable look, referencing Undercover’s ‘Exchange’ programme from its autumn/winter 1998 collection.

The jackets have been crafted from indigo selvedge denim and black corduroy and finished with a co-branded jacron patch and ‘Small Parts’ neck label as a nod to Undercover’s original concept.

Flea models the Levi’s x Undercover collection Credits: Levi’s by Clara Balzary

The collection also includes Type I Trucker Jacket, crafted from black and white 12 oz. denim with an embroidered zigzag pattern on the sleeves and bottom hem, referencing archival Undercover graphics from 2003, while the Type III Trucker Jacket features a newly developed artwork inspired by the interconnected concept of yin-yang, adorned with a dual chest embroidery of ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ on the front, plus a mix of screen-printed and embroidered graphics on the back.

There are also two pairs of denim jeans in the collection – a 501 Jean with an embroidered zigzag pattern down the side seams and a co-branded back patch to match the Type I Trucker Jacket and the Baggy Jean, offering a looser, relaxed fit with a mix of screen-print and embroidery techniques to match the Type III Trucker Jacket.

Rounding off the collaboration are three cotton T-shirts featuring the printed zigzag pattern and embroidered graphic techniques seen throughout the collection.

To celebrate the collaboration, Levi’s and Undercover tapped Flea, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, to model the collection in his Malibu home, photographed by his daughter, Clara Balzary.

The Levi’s x Undercover collection drops worldwide on January 18 in select Levi’s and Undercover stores and on the brand’s websites.

