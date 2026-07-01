Levi’s Lot-1 launches ‘Made to Order’ service in London

American denim brand Levi’s has launched a new premium bespoke tailoring experience at its Soho atelier in London, offering customers the chance to create their own one-of-a-kind handcrafted jeans.

The Levi’s Lot-1 represents the highest expression of craftsmanship offered by Levi Strauss & Co., with all ‘made-to-order’ pieces made using premium selvedge denim. The service offers a one-to-one appointment with a Lot-1 artisan, where customers can create made-to-order jeans, as well as bespoke jeans, chinos, skirts and jackets.

Levi’s Lot-1 ‘Made-to-Order’ service campaign Credits: Levi’s

As part of the personalised experience, customers can select from a range of denims in different weights and colours, such as premium selvedge denim sourced from some of the world’s most respected mills, including Kaihara, Collect (Japan), Cone Mills, as well as finishing details, including selecting from 25 thread colours, 7 button and rivet alloy finishes, and 13 leather back patches, including a vegan option.

Customers can also create their own leg silhouette, ranging from wide to slim, bootcut or classic straight, and a Lot-1 tailor will expertly shape the fit to their precise specifications using a universal Levi’s fitting model.

Levi’s Lot-1 ‘Made-to-Order’ service campaign Credits: Levi’s

The Lot-1 Made to Order service is a streamlined alternative to the Levi’s Lot-1 Bespoke service, which offers a fully bespoke experience across two appointments, where a Levi’s artisan takes measurements during the first appointment, and a custom pattern is drafted by hand, allowing full adjustment of the rise, waist, seat and leg proportions to create a perfectly fitting and unique Levi’s jean. During the second appointment, the jeans are fitted before final alterations are made for completion.

Levi’s Lot-1 made-to-order and bespoke garments are each hand-finished and constructed entirely on site in the Soho store in London. Both services are available by appointment only, with lead times of approximately 4-6 weeks for made-to-order and 12-14 weeks for bespoke. Prices range from 650 pounds for made-to-order jeans to bespoke jackets starting at 1,255 pounds.

Levi’s Lot-1 ‘Made-to-Order’ service campaign Credits: Levi’s