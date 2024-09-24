Levi’s teases collaboration with Beyoncé

It appears a Levi’s and Beyoncé collaboration is on the horizon. The US denim giant teased a potential partnership with the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer on its Instagram, where it shared the outline of a woman – vaguely resembling Beyoncé – on horseback. The image was accompanied by the caption “Introducing: A New Chapter”, igniting a frenzy among the ‘Beyhive’ – the given name to Beyoncé’s fans.

Speculation as to whether the duo would collaborate already began circulating upon the release of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album, ‘Cowboy Carter’. On it, ‘Levii’s Jeans’ featuring Post Malone was the 17th track. While the song itself serves as an ode to someone, it repeatedly references the denim brand in lines like: “Boy, I’ll let you be my Levi’s jeans.”

The shout out had resulted in a notable sales boost for Levi’s, leading to praise for Beyoncé from company CFO, Harmit Singh. In an interview with Yahoo Finance back in April, and following the release of the song, Singh noted an uptick in customer traffic and stock price, adding: “There’s no better person than [Beyoncé], who we call the centre of culture.”

What the collaboration could entail is yet to be confirmed, however, a post by the official Renaissance World Tour X account, dedicated to Beyoncé’s world tour last year, claimed that the singer would be remaking Levi’s ‘Laundrette’ ad from the 1950’s with the ‘Levii’s Jeans’ track, dropping September 30.