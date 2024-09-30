Levi’s unveils campaign with Beyoncé

The previously teased collaboration between denim specialist Levi’s and 32-time Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé has finally been revealed. For ‘Reiimagine’, Beyoncé takes centre stage in a campaign inspired by Levi’s legacy, reimagining classic looks and films previously released by the brand.

With help from Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév, the campaign follows a series of chapters through which it will reinterpret iconic advertisements including ‘Laundrette’, a 1985 ad that has influenced the first unveiled film. This was accompanied by imagery by photographer Mason Poole, who has previously worked with Levi’s on campaigns featuring stars like Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe.

The series will also go beyond the film to feature via television, out-of-home, digital and social media, among other formats, leaning in on the buzz that arose upon the release of Beyoncé’s song ‘Levii’s Jeans’, track 17 on her eighth studio album ‘Cowboy Carter’. The song ignited speculation about a possible collaboration between Levi’s and Beyoncé, particularly as the brand’s CFO, Harmit Singh, later credited the singer with helping boost customer traffic and stock price following the shout out.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance back in April, Singh said Beyoncé was at the “centre of culture”, a mindset that Levi’s ultimately intended to capture in this new campaign. Speaking on its release, Beyoncé said: “My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride. I am honoured to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honouring their strength.”