Levi's unveils collaboration with England football team

American denim and lifestyle brand Levi's has unveiled a new collaboration with The Football Association and the England National Team ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The Levi’s England Collection is part of the brand’s Football Federation partnerships, which also include Mexico, the USA, and France, as part of the Levi’s ongoing strategy to bring together heritage design and contemporary fan expression ahead of the football World Cup, taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Levi’s England Collection campaign Credits: Levi’s

The five-piece capsule collection is inspired by the “passion and ritual of English football fandom,” explains the brand, and is rooted in the red and white of the England National Team, featuring the team’s ‘Three Lions’ symbol.

The collection includes Levi’s Type II Trucker Jacket, featuring a bold back patch inspired by federation branding, and the Type III Jacket with the crest positioned front and centre. These sit alongside Red 478 Baggy Shorts, a bandana and a red tote, which have all been designed to be worn together or styled individually.

Levi’s England Collection campaign Credits: Levi’s

Leo Gamboa, vice president of global collaborations at Levi’s, said in a statement: “With England, we wanted every detail of the collection and campaign to feel true to the culture.

“Partnering with such an iconic football federation was a natural fit, and featuring 194 brought an authentic, London-rooted perspective. We can’t wait to see fans wear these pieces throughout the tournament this summer.”

The Levi’s England Collection is available at select Levi’s retail stores and online at levi.com. Prices range from 27 to 170 pounds / 30 to 190 US dollars.

Levi’s England Collection campaign Credits: Levi’s

Levi’s England Collection campaign Credits: Levi’s

Levi’s England Collection campaign Credits: Levi’s