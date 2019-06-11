Lewis Hamilton to design eyewear for Police

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is set to launch his own eyewear capsule collection for Police as part of the brand’s sponsorship deal with the British driver’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport racing team.

Eyewear brand Police, owned by Veneto-based manufacturer De Rigo, stated that the brand’s logo would be visible on both sides of the helmets of drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and in the pit garage, as well as appearing on the team's marketing activities.

In addition, Hamilton, who is a Formula One five-time World Champion, will debut a capsule collection of glasses, as the brand states that he is known for using "eyeglasses as one of his distinguishing style accessories”.

Massimo De Rigo, executive vice president of the De Rigo Group, said in a statement: "We are extremely proud of this prestigious collaboration between Police, our house brand which we value particularly, and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, the historic Formula 1 team.

“Our determination to work with Lewis as both a brand ambassador and designer presented a unique opportunity to join Police to the sports world once again, and we are proud to be partnering with the strongest team in one of the most popular sports in the world."

A preview of the Hamilton collection will be presented during the July edition of the British Grand Prix, while the full lineup is expected to make its debut in September.

Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, added: "We're delighted to partner with a brand that embodies high quality and attention to detail – two characteristics which are incredibly important in our sport. This partnership demonstrates the growing interest of lifestyle brands in the team, which underlines the great appeal of Formula 1 as a marketing platform.”

This isn’t Hamilton’s first foray into fashion, the Formula 1 driver launched a fashion collection with Tommy Hilfiger for autumn/winter 2018, which was also an extension of the designer brand being named the official apparel partner for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.