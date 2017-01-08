LFMW: Topman

Topman Design on Friday set the tone for the inaugural day of London Fashion Week Men, showcasing the bold and directional styling we have come to expect from the visionary retailer. It was a return to supersonic nineties, with enough Trainspotting references to recall the end of last century's rave culture and clubbing days.

On show were plenty of outré sportswear looks that mixed neon, graphic and oversized statements to prove London hasn't lost any of its grit. Florescent rain macs will appeal to the festival goer, where the slouchy sweats and quilted tracksuits spelled out casual comfy like never before.

Gone were the skinny jeans and the look popularised by Hedi Slimane, the lean, near gothic statements of boys in teddy jackets, spray-on trousers and chelsea boots. The current boys may still be nocturnal, but there was a multi-faceted layering seen in its utilitarian proportions that led them toward a more athleisure environment.

Denim was particularly wide-legged, as were most trousers, showing a silhouette with more snug fitting proportions on top.

This collection will be well received by millennials, watch that space on the dance floor.

Photo credit: Topman Design AW17, source: London Fashion Week Men website