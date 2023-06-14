LFW: a graduates 2023 collection round-up

Fashion graduates from three UK universities, Ravensbourne University London, the University of Westminster and the University of East London, presented their collections during the latest edition of London Fashion Week.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) selected 15 graduating students from the bachelor in fashion design at Ravensbourne University London who each got to present five looks on the LFW runway.

Credits: Ravensbourne University London graduate collection 2023. Images via the BFC Media Hub.

Ravensbourne University London was invited to present at LFW for the first time in September 2021.

On Saturday, June 10, the graduates of the bachelor programme in fashion design at the University of Westminster showcased their creations in three different fashion films that each had a different director and contrasting moods.

Fashion graduates of Westminster University have presented their looks at LFW since 2018. The university was the first to show at SHOWstudio.

Credits: University of Westminster graduate collection 2023. Images via the BFC MediaHub.

And finally, on Monday night the graduates of the bachelor in fashion design from the University of East London (UEL) presented their collections on the LFW runway in the institution’s graduate show which was entitled ‘Emerging Designer Showcase’ this year.

BFC ambassador, film actor and model Hu Bing from China opened the LFW show wearing a look created by UEL graduating student designer Adryene Kimfuta Mikala.

It was only the second time UEL participated in the official schedule of London Fashion Week, the university told FashionUnited.