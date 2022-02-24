LFW AW22: Feben on a personal journey of growth

Central Saint Martins graduate Feben presented her second collection on the London Fashion Week schedule with a presentation at the Old Selfridges Hotel exploring the pursuit of light amid the darkness.

For autumn/winter 2022, the designer looked inwards at herself, contemplating her personal and professional growth, as she looked to expand her brand’s aesthetics with a moody yet beautiful collection of dresses, separates, and outerwear.

The ‘Sky’ collection showcases the designer’s refined sense of touch and texture with petal-shaped Mongolian faux fur appliqués sprouting from outerwear pieces, inky satin tailoring with ruched panels, and beaded webbing.

There was also a return of the brand’s signature puckered ‘Twist’ dress, this season in a fiery red and floral print, the laser-cut trousers which debuted last season, inspired by the undulating waves of hair extension packs, and Feben’s hand-crocheted beaded tote bags, created in collaboration with a community of Ghanaian artisans.

This season, Feben also added jewellery in collaboration with Jakhu Studio, a label that works with artisans in Peru, focusing on supporting the country’s craftswomen.

