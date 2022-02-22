LFW AW22: Rixo presents its most size-inclusive collection

British brand Rixo brought a party atmosphere to London Fashion Week to unveil its autumn/winter 2022 collection inspired by the 1930s with a champagne reception at the opulent Goldsmith’s Hall in London.

Entitled ‘The Golden Age,’ Rixo co-founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix celebrated the opulence and splendour depicted on the Hollywood movie screens during the 1930s with geometric patterns, sequins and velvets adorning the brands signature hand-painted prints.

Image: Rixo

For AW22, Rixo also presented its most size-inclusive collection to date, with the glitzy pieces available in UK sizes 6 to 24, with models of all sizes showcasing the brand’s signature dresses and jumpsuits.

“This collection is our first extended sizing range from size 6-24, after years of perfecting the fit, so it’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer this,” Rixo’s co-founder Henrietta Rix said in a statement. “The collection really does celebrate glamour and partying and we’re so excited to be showing in person another London Fashion Week.”

Image: Rixo

Rixo have also developed its own silk and metallic jacquard fabrics for this season’s collection, with key party pieces featuring sustainably sourced feathers, glitters, and sequins, while new shapes and silhouettes have been adorned with vintage 1930’s screen prints.

Against the glittering backdrop of soaring champagne towers, sparkling chandeliers and models dancing on the tables, the brand also showcased its second shoe collection comprised of leather and suede boots and sandals with feather trims.

Image: Rixo

Rixo evoke the glitz and glamour of the 1930s for AW22 at LFW

Ahead of the presentation, FashionUnited spoke to co-founders McCloskey and Rix about the inspiration behind the autumn/winter 2022 collection, why inclusive sizing is important to them, as well as how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their business.

What’s the inspiration behind your autumn/winter 2022 collection?

We were inspired by the glamour and opulence depicted by Hollywood movies in the 1930s. We sourced vintage screen prints from the time and reworked them into our signature hand-painted prints. A big focus with this collection was on occasion and party, we saw a real demand for that from our customer in the winter just gone, so we can only expect more of that now everything has opened even more. I think people don’t need an excuse to dress up anymore, they just want to feel great whatever the occasion and there’s less of an attitude of saving things for best. Our pieces are designed to be worn for an occasion but then still be appropriate for work and daytime too.

Image: Rixo

What’s so special about showing at London Fashion Week?

It’s always a proud moment for us to show at London Fashion Week, it makes us realise how far Rixo has come since we started in our university house when we were students. It’s always a great opportunity to catch up with everyone who is so supportive of the brand and put on a fun atmosphere for everyone!

Can you describe who the ‘Rixo’ customer is?

We find it really important to stress that there is no set Rixo customer. We aim to create collections that anyone can wear and feel amazing in – if you love vintage-inspired pieces and the aesthetic of the brand then you are the Rixo customer.

Image: Rixo

Rixo has introduced more sustainable pieces and inclusive sizing in recent seasons - why was that so important to you?

Both of these things are incredibly important to us and had both been in the making for a couple of years, we wanted to make sure we did them both right. Sustainability is such an issue in the fashion industry – we’re not saying we are perfect but we’re learning so much on how to be more sustainable and adapting when and where we can. We put a lot of time into perfecting our fit and extending our sizes was an element we didn’t want to rush.

Image: Rixo

How has the Covid-19 pandemic impacted your business?

It made us think more about who we are and what we stand for, it was a hard time for the industry in general but as a team, we all pulled together and showed incredible teamwork – which was a proud moment for us both.

What are the goals for your label in the next 12-months?

We’re really going to focus on the core Rixo aesthetic and keep growing and developing as a business!

One piece of advice you’d give a student fashion designer starting out?

You have to put in the hours, but it is worth it!

Image: Rixo

Image: Rixo

Image: Rixo

Image: Rixo