LFW AW22: Supriya Lele offers modern and cheeky sex appeal

British-Indian designer Supriya Lele showcased her elevated Y2K staples for autumn/winter 2022 during London Fashion Week in front of a packed NewGen catwalk space that even included Victoria Beckham on the front row.

Celebrating the free-spirited motorbike girl, Lele offered up her sophisticated interpretation of sportswear with boldly hued, tough yet confident riffs on her signature Nineties and Noughties-inspired silhouettes.

Lele has a way of producing form-flatting, body-celebrating pieces that are never constraining, which is probably why Beckham, along with other celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande are fans.

Image Supriya Lele AW22 by Chris Yates

For AW22, Lele showcased her signature twisted shapes, which fasten and tie as form-flaunting halterneck dresses, keyhole bralettes and crop-tops, alongside new additions, including super low trousers reinterpreted as a tomboyish silk cargo pant with a V-shape cut out at the waistline to reveal seductive heart-shaped lace knickers.

Lele also introduced oversized outerwear silhouettes, including a floor-skimming silky leather coat and a boxy padded jacket with square shoulders and a funnel neck, inspired by the vintage sports and ski jackets she used to wear as a teenager.

Image: Supriya Lele AW22 by Chris Yates

