LFW AW24: Menswear brand Derrick makes catwalk debut

London-based menswear brand Derrick from Central Saint Martins graduate Luke Derrick offered a sleek and elevated display of tailoring for his catwalk debut at London Fashion Week.

Entitled ‘Nightwalking,’ the autumn/winter 2024 collection took inspiration from Derrick’s 12-minute nightly walks from his studio in Bethnal Green back to his flat in Spitalfields, East London.

Derrick AW24 collection Credits: Derrick

In the show notes, the designer, who has trained with the likes of Brioni, Alexander McQueen, Dunhill, Rapha, and Savile Row, described the curated 18 looks as an “examination of the allure of restless nightcrawling,” offering up outerwear, luxe loungewear, and his elegant, modern take on traditional tailoring for a new, younger consumer.

Highlights included jackets in Hainsworth merino wool, elevated shawl-drape tops, cotton terry “near-velvet” joggers, tailored stirrup jodhpurs, knitted jumpers with cut-out detailing, and stylish long overcoats all geared towards a new-era in British elegance for men.

Derrick AW24 collection Credits: Derrick

Derrick AW24 collection Credits: Derrick

Derrick AW24 collection Credits: Derrick