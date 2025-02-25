LFW AW25: Ashish brings sequins to breakfast

Ashish’s return to the catwalk during London Fashion Week was a lesson in how to work all adversities into a positive, switching the 9 am Monday time slot on the official schedule from the graveyard shift into a covetable position with his own brand of glamour and tongue-in-cheek humour.

The Delhi-born designer, known for his sequins and cheeky slogans, decorated the official LFW show space at 180 Strand with confetti, party streamers and semi-deflated balloons – turning his eveningwear glamour into the perfect ‘walk of shame’ morning-after wear.

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

Ashish managed to bring that Friday night energy, complete with live music from DJ Bestley to Monday breakfast with a quirky co-ed cast who showcased the ‘walk of shame’ attitude. There were models chewing gum, blowing kisses to the audience, and doing sexy, slightly drunk-like struts, while others showcased pristine sequinned evening gowns with wild hair adorned with balloons, pencils, paperclips, and even alphabet fridge magnets, and smudged lipstick.

Ashish: ‘Fashion not Fascism’

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

The guys showcased the most un-done looks, with one sporting a black sequined T-shirt emblazoned with ‘Wow What a Shit Show’ and his underwear with lipstick lip prints on his thighs, while another wore a stripy knit with ‘Pig’ across his chest with glittered ‘carpet-burn’ like welts on his knees.

Other highlights from Ashish’s ‘Crisis of Confidence’ collection included star-print transparent dresses, sequinned mini and maxi dresses, a ‘Not in the Mood’ sequinned T-shirt, sequined tiger stripe jeans, knitwear complete with breasts, and pretty ruffle prom-like dresses.

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

Ashish also used his autumn/winter 2025 collection as an opportunity to protest issues, such as LGBTQ+ and immigration persecution, with activism slogans like ‘Fashion not Fascism’ sequinned on the back of a waistcoat, ‘Slut for Socialism’ adorning a hoodie and an ‘Up Yours’ strippy knit. One model also held up a banner declaring ‘The End is Near’ wearing a colourful jumper and sequinned skirt with a belt holding a knitted penis.

Only Ashish could make you want sequins for breakfast.

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish

Ashish AW25 collection shown at London Fashion Week Credits: Ashish