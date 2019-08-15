LFW names designers staging public-facing shows

The British Fashion Council has confirmed that House Of Holland and Self-Portrait will stage public-facing shows at London Fashion Week in September, as part of its announcement in July to open the fashion event, traditionally only for industry and press, to the public for the first time.

The two designer brands will present their autumn/winter 2019 collections on September 15 to London Fashion Week ticket holders at three different time slots: 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

The public-facing catwalk events is part of the new London Fashion Week format from the British Fashion Council, where the new schedule will facilitate a two audiences, and will allow fashion fans to purchase tickets for what it is calling an “immersive” experience. Standard tickets are priced at 135 pounds and Front Row tickets at 245 pounds.

Members of the public will be able to attend catwalk shows, on September 14 and 15, as well as creative installations, industry-led talk panels, the DiscoveryLab, and the newly relaunched Designer Exhibition, which will be open to both the trade and public audience.

The full line-up of catwalk shows, talks and designers taking part in the Designer Exhibition will be announced in the next few weeks, added the British Fashion Council.

As well as staging a public-facing show, House of Holland will also host a catwalk show to trade professionals on September 14, showcasing spring/summer 2020. While Self-Portrait will take part as part of New York Fashion Week with a show for industry and press on September 7.

London Fashion Week, for a trade audience, will run from September 13 to 17.