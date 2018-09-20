LFW SS19: Five Minutes With - Malene Oddershede Bach

Danish-born London-based Malene Oddershede Bach presented her feminine spring/summer 2019 collection on-schedule at London Fashion Week for the first time showcasing her fresh take on quintessentially British styles such as playful shirt dresses and rain macs.

Graduating from the Fashion Scout platform, Malene Oddershede Bach transformed the grand architecture of the Ennison Sessions House into a botanical vision with pink flowers lining the grand staircase of the 200-year-old building, which the models wearing playful evening gowns and cocktail dresses embroidered with delicate florals weaved around to a live soundtrack performed by a string quartet.

Taking inspiration from the science fiction film ‘Annihilation’ and the unstoppable force of nature encroaching on our man-made world, the collection juxtaposes overtly feminine features with harder, tomboyish details to create a collection of contemporary feminine clothing with the designers signature jacquards showcased alongside pieces embroidered with delicate floaty floral prints inspired by Icelandic poppies, as well as edgy sweatshirts and see-through printed rain macs.

Following Malene Oddershede Bach’s gorgeous presentation during London Fashion Week, FashionUnited caught up with her to find out about the inspiration behind the collection, what to expect from the label in the next 12-months, as well as her top tip for future fashion designers stating out.

What’s the inspiration behind your spring/summer 2019 collection?

Malene Oddershede Bach: “Our SS19 collection plays with our signature styles and is full of rich textures and colours in the form of beautiful Italian jacquards.

“Drawing inspiration from the film Annihilation and nature as a whole, the collection consists of Icelandic poppy prints and jacquards growing up and down the bodies, an organza-like embroidered fabric the fabric’s threads visible between layers creating an almost vein like feeling and delicate floral textured jacquards extending in to delicate see-through panels. See-through printed rain macs and hats as well as sunglasses and handbags complete the looks.

What’s so special about showing at London Fashion Week?

“London is our home town and where our studio is based. This is our first time showing on-schedule during London Fashion Week and marks our return to London after having focused on the US and therefore having missed LFW the last few seasons.

“We have had some interest from some great stores worldwide recently and we’re hoping that our London presentation will increase the brand awareness across further markets and help support the brand in its growth.”

If not London, then where would you rather be?

“New York. The American woman still dresses up and the American market is also a huge one.”

Can you describe who the ‘Malene Oddershede Bach’ woman?

“Our target woman is a confident 27-55 year old independent woman, who’s looking for quality and luxurious fabrics to stand out.”

What are the goals for your label in the next 12-months?

“Secure further stockists worldwide to grow our wholesale business and studio team to support the business as well as grow our own online e-commerce business with the support of social media.”

One piece of advice you’d give a student fashion designer starting out?

“Make sure to get as much experience and knowledge of the industry while you are still a student and get support in from of student loans. The industry does not get any easier once you graduate. It’s hard work and not for the faint hearted.”

If you wasn’t a fashion designer - what would you be?

“I would be working full-time in my other businesses that I have with my partner. We have a construction company, a workspace company offering 90,000 square foot of affordable workspace to creatives including a lot of London fashion designers and our photographic studio - The Cove Studio (www.the-cove-studio.com)."

Malene Oddershede Bach launched her label after graduating from Middlesex University and was named as one of Fashion Scout’s Ones to Watch for spring/summer 2012 alongside Phoebe English, Alice Lee and Shao Yen. Her signature feminine style mixed with a subtle tomboy edge has made her numerous celebrating fans including Claudia Schiffer, Martha Ward, Natalie Dormer, Diana Agron, Eleanor Tomlinson, Heida Reed, Gemma Chan and Rose Leslie.

The brand is stocked in Fenwicks in the UK, as well as stores across the US including Nordstrom and in Avanti in the Middle East, and online at Moda Operandi.

Presentation images: courtesy of Malene Oddershede Bach by Chris Yates // Malene portrait courtesy of the brand