LFW SS22: Edeline Lee

Developed during the UK lockdowns, Edeline Lee presented a colourful array of looks for her spring/summer ‘22 collection, exhibited in a quirky digital presentation as part of London Fashion Week.

Focused on feminine fashion, Lee offered up a variety of both statement and staple pieces that replicated and distorted versions of the house’s bestsellers. Bold colour-blocking designs were the core of the collection, alongside deconstructed styles that delivered fascinating silhouettes.

Image: Edeline Lee, Peter Smith

Items were made from leftover fabrics from the designer’s studio, with Lee stating it felt wrong to order new fabric during this time. The result is a dynamically coloured collection, brought together with distinct details like oversized bows, flared hems and cleverly constructed layering.

The Canadian-British designer said about the presentation: “I was dreaming about our collective re-emergence into society - all of our repressed desires to dress up and get out and see new things, to fly up into the sky and blast ourselves all the way to the moon.”

Image: Edeline Lee, Franknitty3000

Hong Kong-based visual artist, Franknitty3000 collaborated with the designer on the digital presentation. Intriguing animations did everything from deconstructing the bodies of the models to making them balance on a ball of yarn while holding a cut out of their heads. Multimedia artist Peter Smith then brought the imagery into new dimensions in the collection lookbook, with visuals that looked as if they were moving.

Lee continued: “I’d been exploring the possibilities of digital art for the past couple of seasons and also wanted it to feel absurd, surreal, joyful, exuberant, abundant, diverse - all the colours of the rainbow.”

Image: Edeline Lee, Peter Smith

Further collaborations came from friends and contributors of the house, such as musician Tom Burke, who produced the music, singer Christina Wood on vocals and artist Kyung Roh Bannwart, who art directed the scenery.

“The entire project was a truly collaborative, community effort and most of it was done remotely. We’ve been working for months together, but Frank and Peter and I have never met in person. I zoom them at random hours and turn off the camera - maybe it’s better to meet in our minds,” concluded Edeline.

Image: Edeline Lee, Franknitty3000

Image: Edeline Lee, Peter Smith