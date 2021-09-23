LFW SS22: Mark Fast takes London back to the 90s

Mark Fast hosted his spring/summer 2022 show in a multi-storey car park with a collection that paid homage to the “chaotic magnificence” of the 90s.

While in recent seasons we’ve seen an expansion of the Mark Fast brand, with menswear and unisex pieces and accessories, for spring/summer 2022, it was a return to the simple yet instantly recognisable Fast silhouette - the one-banded bodycon demi-couture dress.

Image: courtesy of Mark Fast by Stefan Knauer

The sexy, clingy cut-out knit dresses and jumpsuits strutted down the catwalk in a range of pastel and bold neon colours and were attached with interlocked chain adornments to create a “dramatic toughness” to the pieces.

This is a collection ready to party, with sheer fabrics hand-painted with graffiti and revitalised acid-wash denim, drawing inspiration back to London’s 90s underground scene.

Image: courtesy of Mark Fast by Stefan Knauer

Fast also introduced a new interlocking MF monogram, seen in graphic repeat prints on coats and shell suits, as well as hand-painted onto oversized denim staples, which perfectly married with the graffitied backdrop in the show space.

The menswear also continues to develop with more streetwear styles, including acid-wash denim, graphic T-shirts, tracksuits and logo-heavy polo shirts, as well as festival-ready accessories and playful knits.

Image: courtesy of Mark Fast by Stefan Knauer

Image: courtesy of Mark Fast by Stefan Knauer