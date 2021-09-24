LFW SS22: Molly Goddard goes for laidback vibes

For spring/summer 2022, Molly Goddard toned down the tulle with a collection filled with everyday comfort inspired by the clothes her child would wear as well as her early collections.

Goddard started designing this collection while she was eight months pregnant, which resulted in her thinking about baby clothes. “I imagined the clothes my child would wear, and I was fixated on smocked dresses, tracksuit bottoms and ballet pumps,” explained the designer in her show notes.

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

While the starting point might have been blowing up baby dresses she wore as a child to adult size, by tracing the pattern and making it 10 or 20 times bigger, for spring/summer 2022, Goddard showed that she is much more than a party dress - this was a thought-out and wearable collection.

Goddard made her name with her voluminous tulle dresses, and yes, her romantic frothy dresses and smocked trapeze tops with ruffles are still there, but there was also more restraint running through, with jeans, cute cardigans, floral smock dresses, and tailored trousers.

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

It might not make the statement of previous collections, but there is something charming about the pieces and styling, such as frothy smock tops teamed with wide-leg jeans, stripy knits layered over tiered skirts, cosy Aran-knit cardigans and floaty tulle dresses over tracksuit bottoms.

Goddard also continues to develop her menswear offering with cropped trench coats, stripy sweaters, floral shirts, silky bomber jackets and shorts.

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

“It’s a collection that already feels familiar to me full of good memories of growing up, and the anticipation of the exciting time ahead I have with my son,” added Goddard.

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield

Image: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield