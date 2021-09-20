LFW SS22: Tiger of Sweden

Stockholm-based brand Tiger of Sweden took to the London Fashion Week runway to present its Performance collection, in a physical event at Montague Square Garden and streamed live via social media.

Created under the direction of the label’s design director, Bryan Conway, the collection aimed to bring together performance and movement in what it called “a visual exploration of how the body moves, connecting both energy and expression”. Items examined the construction of sportswear using a variety of design techniques that intended to establish a new take on performance wear.

Fitted shirts, oversized jeans and floral dresses ran alongside hoodies and anoraks as part of a selection of pieces that nodded to this concept. The combination of tailoring and activewear saw items crafted using both experimental silhouettes and functional details, with the overarching goal of enhancing the movement of the wearer.

Image: Tiger of Sweden

During the show, models performed live dance routines to further imply this exploration, with the label using a distinct colour scheme as an additional element to the display. Whites contrasted distinctly with both vivid and neutral tones, while greys, blues and blacks made up the colourings at the centre of the collection.

As part of the presentation, Tiger of Sweden introduced its first addition to its upcoming unisex All Collection. The tailored suit, made for any gender, is the beginning of the accessible-for-all line, set to feature a number of wardrobe staples, such as biker jackets, white shirts and crew neck sweaters.

Image: Tiger of Sweden

Image: Tiger of Sweden

Image: Tiger of Sweden