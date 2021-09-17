LFW SS22: Vivienne Westwood

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood digitally presented her newest collection ‘Save Our Souls’ as part of this season’s London Fashion Week.

For spring/summer 2022, Westwood reverted back to her original anarchic style, with signature tartan pieces, mismatched prints and deconstructed looks. Taking influence from the label’s 1998 Tied to the Mast collection, pieces incorporate pirate-like detailings, Victorian-era inspired corsets and elements from 1800’s couturier Redfern.

Image: Vivienne Westwood

“I was tied to the mast and the clothes underwent a sea change,” said Vivienne, in the presentation’s description, to set the scene. “On a sailing ship when the tempest arose, everything had to be tied down or be washed away; the women and children were brough on deck and tied to the mast for safety of their lives as the sea engulfed them.”

Among the coordinated suits, relaxed loungewear and structured dresses, the designer noted the use of recycled and reused fabrics, as well as the implementation of special wool from regenerative farming. The use of sustainable materials fell in line with the number of political statements the presentation itself aimed to highlight.

In the description, the statement “We don’t accep government destruction” set the tone for the display, with further remarks revolving around war production, climate change and unneccessary arms sales.

Image: Vivienne Westwood

As anticipated, statement accessories were also a major highlight of the collection, with branded bags, both mini and oversized, holding their own against the eccentric apparel. Bulky necklaces and disproportionate hats were also among the selection, as well as an oversized choker saying ‘Sex’, a possible reference to the designers early days as a creator at Malcolm McLaren’s boutique, Sex.

Image: Vivienne Westwood

Image: Vivienne Westwood

Image: Vivienne Westwood

Image: Vivienne Westwood