LFW: Victoria Beckham creates “true wardrobe” collection for SS21

For spring/summer 2021, Victoria Beckham states it is all about freedom, “to explore, to dress up, to be yourself,” as she shares her hyper-edit of just 20 looks, nearly half down on what the designer produces for a normal catwalk show.

Beckham, who was going to have a series of salon shows, scaled back her presentation after the government announced the ‘rule of six’ just days before London Fashion Week kicked off. Instead, the designer held a small number of private appointments and released a catwalk video with a personal introduction.

In the video, Beckham described the very wearable collection as “rooted in reality - in life, and living” in a quest to create the “true wardrobe” filled with pieces inspired by the Seventies with high-waisted elongated trousers and a white tailored suit.

Commenting on the design process behind the collection, Victoria Beckham said: “Limitations can be liberating. Working remotely, for this collection we reacted spontaneously. We were instinctive. We asked ourselves what has changed? Who do we want to be? What will we desire?

“This collection is rooted in our true DNA, our language; strong tailoring, sharp colour, modernity. And dressing women.”

Victoria Beckham showcases spring/summer 2021 with digital catwalk film

As you would expect from a Beckham collection there are a lot of dresses, from a purple halterneck dress with black lace to an open back lace detailed floor-length silk black gown, a ruched neckline dress in a rose nude shade and a black triangle cut-out jersey dress silhouette.

The noticeable difference on last season is the hemlines, for autumn/winter 2020 Beckham flirted with shorter skirts, for spring/summer 2021, Beckham is back to her trademark long hemlines.

There is also a strong selection of tailoring from split hem straight leg trousers in bold colours such as lime green, tan and check print, alongside single-breasted fitted blazers, a white tuxedo suit, and a Parisian-style trenchcoat, which are perfectly styled with silk and knit separates.

Beckham also touches on the need for lockdown loungewear with a taupe, light Nappa leather blouson, with a sporty white stripe down the side, poppers at the neckline and elastic at the waist. It was given a contemporary feel paired with very long, wide bootcut trouser in the same colour.

Other highlights included a selection of denim, from worn-in patchwork flares to split hem straight leg jeans, a quilted padded gilet and statement, oversized chunky brushed gold jewellery.

On the inspiration, Beckham added: “Eclectic is a word I keep returning to this season - it really encapsulates the woman, her attitude, her nonchalance. There are different silhouettes, different facets of dressing - coats, fluid dresses, denim and elongated trousers.

“Hemlines are longer, fits are easier, there’s a fluidity and ease. Really, it’s about a true wardrobe.”

Images: courtesy of Victoria Beckham