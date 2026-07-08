LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi launches collaboration with OnlyFans

Contemporary French fashion brand LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi has launched a limited-edition collaboration with subscription-based social platform OnlyFans, where creators can monetise exclusive content directly from their followers.

The three-piece collection, which debuted during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, continues Nouchi’s exploration of the body, sensuality and desire with a capsule designed to blur the line between underwear, sportswear and fashion with the reinterpretation of everyday essentials with sculptural cuts and sensual proportions.

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi x OnlyFans campaign shot by Tré Koch Credits: OnlyFans shot by Tré Koch

Exclusively available through the OnlyFans Store, the capsule features white briefs and black boxer shorts with an asymmetrical opening and OnlyFans logo on the waistband, alongside a ribbed white tank top with an asymmetrical neckline and printed OnlyFans graphic. Prices range from 65 to 150 pounds.

The OnlyFans collaboration follows LGN joining the social platform earlier this year to expand the brand’s creative universe through exclusive films, behind-the-scenes documentation, ASMR experiments and collaborations with artists exploring intimacy, desire and the body.

“I’m really proud to be able to show our community how we can extend the universe of LGN,” explains Nouchi. “For me, OnlyFans isn’t simply another social platform. It’s a creative space where I can experiment with different formats, collaborate with artists and develop the LGN universe without reducing everything to a single image or a few seconds of content. That’s incredibly valuable as a designer.”

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi x OnlyFans campaign shot by Tré Koch Credits: OnlyFans shot by Tré Koch

To launch the collaboration, LGN worked with Tré Koch to shoot a campaign featuring Shamu Azizam, which drew inspiration from the cerebral but sexy, sensual imagery of 1990s fashion campaigns.

Keily Blair, chief executive of OnlyFans, added: “LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s collaboration with OnlyFans is unapologetically sexy and represents a bold but elevated step in the evolution of our fashion offering.

“Since joining the platform earlier this year, Louis has offered subscribers a window into his creative world, collaborating with creators and experimenting with different content forms. We’re excited that creators and fans alike can now get hold of pieces from the limited-edition collection themselves.”

The Paris-based designer joins a growing list of fashion designers on the platform, which includes Rick Owens, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Collina Strada, Johnny Hoxton and Elena Velez, and follows in the footsteps of London-based Poster Girl, which also launched a collaboration with OnlyFans in April.