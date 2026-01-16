Li-Ning ignites olympic flame in Milan

Bringing a touch of winter to Milan Fashion Week, Li-Ning—the Chinese Olympic Committee's official partner—reimagined its runway as a striking, snow-covered landscape. A huge ice palace served as the backdrop from which the models descended. A platform, where a red railway carriage was stationed, set the scene. It guided guests through the sporting highlights of the brand and the People's Republic.

This theme carried through to the collection. The focus was on the Olympic rings, the Chinese team and various sports, such as snowboarding and ice hockey.

Li-Ning AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Li-Ning AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The athletic collection referenced these sports with details such as the classic lacing of an ice hockey jersey on a hoodie, as well as ski masks and goggles. Prints of snowflakes and mountain landscapes completed the winter theme.

One of the collection's highlights was the long, sporty winter coats. They were cut significantly wider than usual, creating a cape-like effect.

Li-Ning Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The colour palette focused primarily on various shades of red and blue. Orange, purple, black and white also featured in individual looks.

For the grand finale, the brand made it snow, a move that seemed to surprise even Jackie Chan. The actor, a long-time friend of the brand, also presented a collaborative capsule collection. The collection was created with the brand founded by the eponymous Olympian.

From left to right: Ma Long, Li Ning and Jackie Chan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight