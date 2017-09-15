Libertine stays true to aesthetic for NYFW

There's no party like a Libertine party, because a Libertine party never stops. Designer Johnson Hartig of Libertine is known for never doing anything plain or simple, and he kept it consistent for New York Fashion Week.

This season, the designer went psychedelic for this season's collection and in traditional Libertine spirit did not shy away from patterns. Go big with the patterns or go home has always been Hartig's approach with the brand.

Surprisingly, he opened with a black dress, but this wasn't your little black dress though. It featured a sequined all seeing eye motif with a pair of sequin lips and voluminous sleeves. Talk about blending your trends together for a uniquely Libertine high fashion look.

From there, the second look was a sequined patchwork suit in an array of colors including neutrals to nearly every color of the rainbow.

Libertine continues to avoid conservatism and stays bold for New York Fashion Week

From just the first few looks, it was clear that Hartig was attempting to take us around the fashion world, but all through Libertine's eyes. A trench coat with a pattern of giant painted skulls said very London punk rock scene, while a black speedo with a banana printed on the crotch looked perfect for a wild resort vacation.

While white dresses have been seen everywhere this season, Libertine's version of the white dress involved an all over banana print. This certainly isn't your mother's white Sunday best dress, but the Sunday best for that woman who isn't afraid to be fierce.

The fun didn't stop there though. Several of his looks involved pirate hats, as models walked the runway in looks including a black hoodie with red and blue sequins paired with matching sequin shorts and white hoodie with tie dye rainbow colors and "LIBERTINE" splattered across it in rainbow sequins paired with a pink ruffle skirt.

While many designers are opting to go a bit more conservative facing the potential of a tough retail climate, Hartig continued to be breathtaking, bold and fearless. He's that designer who always goes there and becomes the life of the party.

As the models danced down the runway during the finale walk, the audience was reminded of fashion's power to uplift and help us escape simply by putting on the art we live our lives in.

photos: courtesy of Krupp Group