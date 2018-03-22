Liberty London Fabrics to launch Peter Rabbit print

Liberty London Fabrics, the luxury design house and retailer known for its iconic fabric prints, has created two limited edition fabric prints to celebrate the new Sony Pictures film, Peter Rabbit.

The two limited edition fabric prints will be available in 4 colourways and are being used for an exclusive collection of products available in time for the film release.

Each print design features the signature Liberty London Fabrics aesthetic, harmoniously blending characters and scenes from the Peter Rabbit movie with an artistic mixture of florals. The collection includes Sony Pictures Consumer Products licensees SeaVees (footwear), Knowlita (Apparel) and Studio Cope (Wallpaper).

Jamie Stevens, executive vice president worldwide consumer products, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: ”We are delighted to announce this print design collaboration with Liberty London Fabrics. Their design sensibility is unparalleled and truly captures the essence of Peter Rabbit's new adventure in our movie. Utilising their designs across various product categories has made this exclusive collection a must-have for fans of all ages.”

This marks the first time Liberty London Fabrics has teamed up with a movie studio to create prints based on a movie.

Mary-Ann Dunkley, head of design, Liberty London Fabrics, added: "Liberty and Peter Rabbit were both born in the 1800's; much like our Liberty prints, Peter Rabbit is a classic that has endured through generations. Its Britishness and playful spirit makes it a perfect inspiration for a Liberty print design and it has been great fun to collaborate on.”