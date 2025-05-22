Lidl: Realignment and international positioning of sports brand Crivit

German discount supermarket Lidl is aiming to realign its sports brand Crivit and, with a campaign, make it the “strongest movement brand in Europe”.

“Find Your Move” is the brand’s first international omnichannel campaign, Lidl announced on Wednesday. It was to be shown on television, via social networks and in physical stores in over 30 countries, inviting people to “rediscover movement”.

With the launch of the campaign, Crivit’s independent brand identity was also launched. The brand is now present with its own profiles on social media channels such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The Crivit products are available in Lidl stores in over 30 countries.

In line with the redesign, Lidl’s online shop also received an update, which is now live in Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. In addition to products from Crivit and other non-food products from Lidl, additional information about the discounter’s brand world is presented there.

“Lidl in Germany is looking forward to being part of Crivit’s success story,” said head of non-food at Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH and Co. KG, Steffen Graf. “With Crivit, we are committed to making sport and exercise easily accessible to everyone. We believe in the power of this strong brand and its potential to inspire people to lead a more active lifestyle – at the best value for money.”

Crivit offers sportswear and equipment for various sports, as well as products for the outdoor and camping sector.