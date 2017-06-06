Lidl to launch exclusive Heidi Klum fashion collection

Discount supermarket Lidl has announced that it is teaming up with supermodel Heidi Klum to design an exclusive fashion collection.

Heidi Klum’s signature collection will “mirror her characteristic style” said the supermarket and that the line will be a “high-end yet affordable collection” that will be “accessible for everyone”.

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration,” said Klum. “I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do."

The supermodel’s first collection for Lidl is expected to go on sale later this year, where it will be available across its network of stores in the UK, mainline Europe, as well as in the US where the supermarket is investing in expanding its footprint.

Commenting on the upcoming collaboration, Ryan McDonnell, Lidl UK’s commercial director, said: “As both a global fashion icon and grounded individual, Heidi is an incredible source of inspiration, which we think will really resonate with our customers.

“We are extremely excited about offering our most premium fashion range to date.”

No further details on styles or prices have yet been released.

Klum has previously designed underwear and swimwear as part of her creative director role at Bendon for her Heidi Klum Intimates line, as well as designing a collection of sportswear with New Balance and shoes for Birkenstock.

Image: via Lidl Facebook