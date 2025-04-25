Lilly Pulitzer debuts first international collaboration with french heritage brand Saint James

Lifestyle brand Lilly Pulitzer has collaborated with French heritage label Saint James to create a limited-edition capsule collection.

A first for the American resort wear brand, the new collaboration sees Lilly Pulitzer combine Palm Beach's sunny exuberance with Saint James' iconic Breton chic style.

Lilly Pulitzer x Saint James collection Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

The 10-piece collection reimagines the staple resort uniform by pairing the nautical stripes that Saint James is best known for with Lilly Pulitzer’s vibrant, hand-painted prints. Available in two exclusive colorways, Azure and Rose Soleil, the pieces are inspired by tropical florals and the coastal color palette that the French Riviera is celebrated for.

Each item in the collection features a subtle yet distinctive Lilly Pulitzer x Saint James signature. The capsule collection is now available on LillyPulitzer.com, in Lilly Pulitzer stores across the US, and in select Saint James stores globally, with prices ranging from 129 dollars to 289 dollars.