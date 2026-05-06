Lilly Pulitzer partners with Janie and Jack for capsule collection

Lifestyle brand Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with children's wear brand Janie and Jack to launch a limited-edition collection.

The Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack collection features 25 styles for children, women, and men that showcase Lilly Pulitzer's signature vibrant prints and bright colors on Janie and Jack's favored silhouettes. Uniting two iconic American brands, the collection draws on Lilly Pulitzer's heritage of bold colors and print-led design, offering a modern take on coastal family dressing.

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack launch capsule collection for the family Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

“Lilly Pulitzer has always led with print — using color and pattern to define an American way of dressing," said Mira Fain, chief creative officer of Lilly Pulitzer, in a statement. “This collaboration with Janie and Jack gave us the opportunity to return to our archives and reimagine some of our most iconic prints through a modern, multi-generational lens. By expanding the collection to include babies, boys, and an expansive girls offering — alongside coordinated styles for women and men — we're extending the legacy of Lilly print to an entirely new generation, while keeping the spirit of joyful dressing at the core.”

The collaborative collection includes four prints, three of which are for the entire family. The fourth, On Parade, is exclusive to children and recolours an earlier Lilly Pulitzer print. Much of the capsule collection is designed around ‘Ship to Shore’, an archival print reworked for a fresh, summer-ready take on the brand's coastal aesthetic.

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack capsule collection Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

“From the start, we were inspired by the joy and optimism that Lilly Pulitzer prints bring to summer dressing,” said Lexi Tawes, chief product officer at Janie and Jack, in a statement. “Our team looked to Lilly's archives as well as refreshed artwork to create a collection that feels both nostalgic and fresh. By pairing Lilly's iconic prints with Janie and Jack's polished silhouettes, we designed pieces that celebrate coordinated family style — from baby to parents. It's a collection that captures the magic of summer and the special moments families share together.”

The Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack collection is now available for sale at lillypulitzer.com, janieandjack.com, in addition to retail locations from both brands nationwide and select wholesale partners, with prices ranging between 24 and 99 US dollars.

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack capsule collection Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack capsule collection Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack capsule collection Credits: Lilly Pulitzer