Lilly Pulitzer partners with Michael Kramer to design cottages for Nantucket Hotel & Resort

Fashion and lifestyle brand Lilly Pulitzer has partnered with New York City-based interior designer Michael Kramer, from Michael Tomas & Co., to design two private cottages at the iconic Nantucket Hotel & Resort.

The collaboration sees Lilly Pulitzer working with Lee Jofa and Benjamin Moore, applying its new collection of fabrics and wall coverings to the garden-inspired cottages. Located outside of the hotel, the cottages were a blank canvas for Benjamin Moore’s color offering.

Together, Lilly Pulitzer and Lee Jofa artists applied pattern-blocking, whimsical floral prints across headboards, drapes, accent pillows, and created hand-painted murals to design distinctive cottages that are both modern and nostalgic.

“The curated print selection is exceptional; our multi-colored ‘She’s Got Sol’ serves as a pivotal design element, while the ‘Costa Verde’ chevron repeat, presented in various colorways across upholstery and wallcoverings, lends an ethereal quality,” said Suzanne Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer for Lee Jofa, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to partner again on a collection with Lilly Pulitzer and have our brands chosen for this important project.”

The first cottage includes a unique floral identity in each room, with one inspired by beach accessories. The second cottage features a more maximalist approach, with a mix of patterns, artwork, and colors throughout.

“We wanted these cottages to feel like garden parties you never want to leave,” said Kramer, in a statement. “They’re playful but sophisticated, designed for the guest who wants luxury and personality in equal measure.”

“Nantucket is a very important resort town where Lilly Pulitzer has celebrated along with the community for decades,” explained Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer’s Chief Creative Officer. “The Summer Cottages at The Nantucket are the perfect combination of all the things Lilly brand stands for: a world of Lilly’s signature prints in an exquisite color palette, all wrapped up in a chic resort lifestyle.”

The collaboration included printed and branded elements across the cottages, like custom Lilly Cottage hand towels and bed linens, creating fully one-of-a-kind spaces.

“The hotel enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to redesign our one- and two-bedroom east cottages and work with Benjamin Moore, Lee Jofa, and Lilly Pulitzer to reveal a seaside-inspired collaboration for Nantucket By Design,” said Gwenn Snider, owner of Nantucket Hotel & Resort, in a statement.

The cottages are now open to the public for bookings from today onwards, and also offer Nantucket By Design’s by-appointment walk-through visits and weeklong events. “We are thrilled guests can check into these beautiful cottages, receive an instant dose of our uplifting brand, and build everlasting memories,” added Fain.

The partnership between Lilly Pulitzer, Michael Kramer, and Nantucket Hotel & Resort comes as more and more European hotels collaborate with luxury fashion brands to create a bespoke experience.

This summer saw the likes of Missoni working with boutique hotel resorts Oku Ibiza and Cali Mykonos, Burberry hosting a summer takeover of The Newt in Somerset, and Jacquemus opening a pop-up beach club and store in Casa Jondal, Ibiza.