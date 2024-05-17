LIM College student wins first FGI Future Fashion Award in collaboration with Macy's

On Monday, Fashion Group International (FGI) held its rising star award ceremony luncheon event 2024 in New York City, where the new Future Fashion award for students, in collaboration with Macy’s, was awarded for the first time. LIM College student Fatmata Camara was the lucky winner.

With its Rising Star Awards, FGI aims to put emerging designers in the spotlight, giving them more visibility. The award ceremony took place on New York City’s Upper East Side.

For this year's edition, FGI entered into a partnership with Macy’s and this week the two partners presented the first Future Fashion award. The goal of the award is to honour one stand-out junior or senior year student who is currently enrolled in a fashion merchandising program at one of the universities in FGI’s higher education network.

Winners are selected based on their passion, nuanced analysis, creativity, and vision, marking them out as a ‘rising star’ in the field of fashion merchandising.

Along with the honour of winning the inaugural edition of the Future Fashion Award, Fatmata Camara, currently a fashion merchandising student at LIM College, also received 1,000 euros in prize money to fund her studies.

The special guest at the Rising Star Awards luncheon 2024 was Ken Downing, creative director of fashion brand Halston and CEO at Xcel Brands.