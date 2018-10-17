LIM College to launch first master’s program on data analytics in the fashion business

New York’s LIM College, a school focused exclusively on the study of business and fashion, has announced its plans to offer a master of science degree in Consumer Analytics in 2019. The program, which will be the first in the US to focus specifically on data analytics in the fashion industry, will equip students with the skills and knowledge to use customer data to drive business decisions.

New master's program to train fashion professionals in consumer analytics

“The field of consumer analytics offers a broad array of career opportunities. Graduates will be prepared to fill positions as data analysts, trend forecasters, business development specialists, market researchers, and customer relationship managers on the retail, wholesale and brand sides of the global fashion business”, said Dr. Susan Baxter, Dean of Graduate Studies at LIM College, in a statement.

The program, which can be completed in 18 months, is set to include courses such as Data Mining & Analytics, Advanced Marketing Metrics, Data Visualization & Communication Graphics, and Consumer Relationship Management.

Interested? Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study and at least two years of work experience, among other requirements. More information about the upcoming master’s program can be found on the school’s website.

Image: LIM College Facebook