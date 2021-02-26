Limited edition Air Jordans raise money for children’s hospital

Nike has launched special limited-edition Air Jordans in partnership with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Oregon, Washington to raise money for the hospital and patients.

The Nike and Doernbecher Freestyle event was first established in 2003, and lets patient-designers create their unique spin on the legendary shoe.

For the 17th year, Nike has released a tribute to former patient-designers by featuring their ideas and creations on the Air Jordan 1 “What The” Doernbecher.

“This year, we weren’t able to have patient-designers, but that didn’t stop us from celebrating because it’s an annual moment that the kids, the sneaker community, and Doernbecher circles on their calendars - as well as all of us at the company,” says Eric Sandy, color design director for Jordan Brand, in a release. “We took it as an opportunity to celebrate prior patient-designers and their inspiring stories, culminating those details into a ‘What The’ design.”

To honor the 17th year of the program, only 17 pairs of sneakers were created. The first Air Jordan 1 “What The” Doernbecher, with a custom lasered box, was auctioned off during the virtual freestyle event on February 25.

The 16 remaining pairs will be auctioned on eBay, with all proceeds from the sales going to the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to benefit patients and staff. Since the launch of the program, Nike has raised over 29 million dollars for the hospital.