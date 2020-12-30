Lindsey Vonn launches ski helmet

Former US skier Lindsey Vonn has collaborated with long-term partners Red Bull and Briko on her first post-career helmet.

The helmet named the Vulcano ‘RB LVF FIS 6.8’ will be available as a limited-edition with all royalties being donated to the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, a non-profit organisation established by the US champion to support young women worldwide.

The design of the World Cup helmet has been crafted to the highest safety standards with FIS 6.8 certification, the most rigorous in terms of safety, and features the Briko Protetto System, which was first introduced after Vonn herself had a skiing accident. This technology was developed to significantly increase skiers’ safety, as the flexible and sturdy ABS shell at the back is able to absorb the impact of a fall involving the back of the head.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vonn said in a statement: “This is my first post-career helmet, and I’m glad I had the opportunity of creating it with Briko and Red Bull, two partners I share a long history with. It is thanks to this helmet that we’ll be able to raise even more funds to support my foundation.” The limited-edition Vulcano ‘RB LVF FIS 6.8’ is available in two sizes on briko.com and retails for 300 US dollars / 249 euros for an adult size and 260 US dollars / 219 euros for child size.

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation offers scholarships and training programmes in sports and cultural enhancement aimed at providing young women with the tools they will need to achieve their objectives and to nurture determination, passion and self-confidence. Image: courtesy of Briko