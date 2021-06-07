Lingerie brand Boux Avenue launches first dress collection

British lingerie brand Boux Avenue has launched its first dress collection.

The capsule collection comprises 18 styles, including mini cami-dresses, tiered smocks and t-shirt dresses, with prices ranging from 30 pounds to 40 pounds and sizes from 6 to 18.

Launched in April 2011, Boux Avenue started as a lingerie brand and has since branched out into other categories like sleepwear and swimwear. Earlier this year, the company announced its first athleisure collection offering a mix of sweatshirts, hoodies and joggers.

“It’s incredibly exciting to announce the launch into this new product category,” said the brand’s marketing chief Hind Palmer in a release.

“At Boux Avenue, we’re not selling a product, but a lifestyle and like our lingerie, the whole collection is designed in London, bringing both style and quality to the Boux community and just in time for summer.”

The launch is accompanied by a new ad campaign, called The Party In The Park’, which looks with excitement at the summer as we return to social events after a year of lockdowns.

The campaign features Love Island contestant Molly Smith, influencers Lottie Tomlinson, Ellie and Daisey O’Donnell, and models Baby Chelly and Yelena Howle.