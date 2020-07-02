Lisa King collaborates with London Flower School

London-based print artist Lisa King has created an exclusive capsule collection of T-shirts in collaboration with the London Flower School to raise funds for the capital’s dance community.

The limited-edition unisex T-shirts feature flower photographs by Marcelo Deguchi, London Flower School’s in-house photographer, with the designs chosen to question the notion of beauty and imperfection in nature and humanity, through the medium of print and floristry.

The T-shirts are produced in the UK and made from 100 percent organic cotton, echoing the brand’s philosophy on conscious manufacturing and sustainable efforts, as each piece is made-to-order to reduce waste and minimise their environmental impact.

In addition, the printing process used for the T-shirts uses zero wastewater to make it inherently more environmentally friendly than both traditional screen print and other digital printing methods in the industry, added the brand in a statement.

The T-shirts are available directly from Lisa King for 75 pounds each and 10 percent of proceeds will go towards supporting London’s dance community, through donations to the Dancers Network relief fund, as well as workshops and partnerships with individual dancers.

Lisa King, born and raised in Bangkok, is a graduate in textile design from Central St. Martins, and assisted director William Baker before launching her eponymous label in 2013 with her signature ‘Screw print’ scarves in London.

Images: courtesy of Lisa King