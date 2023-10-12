LISAA Mode Paris to hold photo exhibition

LISAA Mode fashion school of the Higher Institute for Applied Arts in Paris is set to present a photo exhibition in partnership with the shopkeepers' associations on rue Mouffetard in Paris, which will kick off today, October 12.

The photos taken by the students aim to capture the essence of one of the French capital's oldest streets, located right in the heart of the fifth district.

"From October 12, on the gates of Square Saint-Médard, local residents and visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a series of fashion photographs taken in the iconic shops of Rue Mouffetard," LISAA Mode Paris explained in an article on its website.

Entitled "La Mouff fête sa Fashion Week", which translates to: “The Mouff[etard street] celebrates its fashion week”, the exhibition will be accompanied by an opening evening on October 12 attended by Florence Berthout, mayor of Paris's fifth arrondissement, LISAA Mode Paris director Thomas Bucaille and elected representatives from the district. The event will be followed by a cocktail reception at 7 pm.

Founded in 1986, LISAA Mode Paris offers bachelor and master degree courses in fashion design and management.