LISAA Mode students collaborate with shoe brand Méduse

The French footwear brand Méduse, known for its plastic sandals, has invited students from the LISAA Paris fashion school to envision the new signature piece for its latest collection.

As part of a student project, Méduse has created a special assignment for the LISAA Paris students. They have been asked to create a textile piece that will become part of the brand's wardrobe. The project allows them to collaborate with a brand that has a unique and easily recognisable style.

Commenting on the collaboration in a release sent out by the school, Thomas Bucaille, director of LISAA Mode Paris said in a statement: "What a fantastic opportunity for our students to reinvent an iconic brand like Méduse!

He continued: It's a chance to think outside the box while combining an ultra-creative approach with the brand's historical and committed stance in sustainable fashion," says Thomas Bucaille, Director of LISAA Mode Paris.

Anne-Céline Humeau, President and CEO of the family-owned shoewear group Humeau-Beaupréau added on her part: "This partnership with LISAA Mode Paris quickly emerged as a natural fit. It's an opportunity to source new ideas from a creative and pioneering student audience, while staying true to our values."

Established in 1986, LISAA Mode Paris offers bachelor's (bac +3) and master's (bac +5) programs in fashion design and management.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.