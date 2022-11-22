LISAA Paris appoints new head of fashion

LISAA School of Art and Design in Paris has named its new head of fashion to be Thomas Bucaille. Thomas Bucaille will replace Anne Balas-Klein, the current head of fashion at the french school.

He will succeed Anne Balas-Klein, who has been head of fashion at the Parisian art and design school since 2015 and will now be taking up the role of Director of Arts and Creation at LISAA.

Bucaille began his career at L’Oréal, in marketing and sales, and later served in the company’s training and human resources departments.

He went on to become HR director at Christian Dior Couture, talent director at Condé Nast International and HR director EMEA at Ralph Lauren.

Most recently, before joining LISAA Paris, Bucaille worked as HRD and CSR leader at the French baby and kidswear brand Petit Bateau.

The industry professional graduated from the École Normale Supérieure and the well-known prestigious political science programme Sciences Po Paris, and has developed a passion for teaching over the years.

"I am delighted to be joining LISAA Mode, which has established itself as a major fashion school in France, in order to continue its development and strengthen its reputation as a place of excellence for training the fashion professionals of tomorrow," Thomas Bucaille said in a statement.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas Bucaille to our team. His many years of experience in fashion and talent development give him the legitimacy to lead LISAA Mode,” Nicolas Coppermann, director of the Art & Creation division of Galileo Global Education, added.

Coppermann continued:“His expertise will allow us to continue the great momentum initiated by Anne Balas-Klein, in order to make LISAA known as a leading school in the training of tomorrow's fashion professionals.”