Little Mix teams up with USA Pro
Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Girl group Little Mix has launched a co-brand with sportswear label USA Pro combining high-performance sportswear with comfortable easy-to-wear lounge pieces for women, alongside a junior athleisure collection designed specifically for girls aged between 7 and 13.

The debut 12-piece women’s collection features khaki, camouflage, blush pink and snake print, which aims to reflect each of the girls’ individual style, and includes high-waisted leggings, crop sweaters, sports bras, hoodies and tops.

The collection has been designed with soft, breathable fabrics with mesh paneling to make the pieces perfect for workouts as well as relaxing.

Little Mix singer Jade said: “I wanted to create a range that could be worn everywhere you go - at the gym, around the house or to rehearse in. I’ve also added in a large logo on my crop sweater to make a statement!”

For the junior athleisure capsule collection, Little Mix has designed an 11-piece range inspired by the main women’s line, but with girl’s aged 7 to 13 in mind.

Prices for the junior line start at just 14 pounds and features the same quality and technology of the main line, fusing sportswear with streetwear, with the aim of being worn to play in the park, hit the dance studio or even skate ramp.

As with the women’s line the collection includes a slouchy hoodie, leggings, v-neck T-shirt, and crop top, which have been designed to showcase the Little Mix singers styles.

Images: courtesy of Little Mix / USA Pro

