Live Unlimited London unveils first-ever petite collection

Plus-size fashion brand Live Unlimited London is launching its first-ever petite collection next month to offer “fabulous fit” fashion for customers up to 5 foot 3 inches in height in UK sizes 12-28.

The 13-piece petite collection for autumn/winter 2023 drops online on September 7 and will offer an array of classic pieces and key silhouettes aimed at creating the "ultimate capsule wardrobe" with prices ranging between 49 and 99 pounds.

Styles include floral and linear patterned dresses and bias-cut midi skirts, alongside printed shirts and paisley printed kimonos, as well as tapered and wide-leg trousers, relaxed straight-leg joggers and grey marl jersey.

The collection, which has been designed and fitted in-house at the brand’s London studio, has been designed with a petite customer in mind, explains Live Unlimited London, with all tops available with a shorter hem and all bottoms having leg length options.

Live Unlimited London Petite Collection Credits: Live Unlimited London

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Tracy Egan, creative director and co-founder of Live Unlimited London, said in a statement: “This autumn/winter we are thrilled to announce the launch of our Petites collection, which is an exciting addition to our body-inclusive line of Curve women's wear. At Live Unlimited we have always believed that fashion should be accessible and empowering for all women, regardless of their body type.

“With the introduction of our Petites collection also available in sizes 12-28, we are listening to feedback from our customers and taking a further step in our mission to provide stylish and well-fitting options for every woman. We are excited to offer a selected range of our flattering designs specifically proportioned for the woman who is 5ft 3 and under and this collection is a celebration of diversity and further testament to our unwavering commitment to inclusivity. We are proud that our Petite women can embrace their unique style and feel confident in our meticulously crafted garments.”

Live Unlimited London was established in 2017 by best friends and business partners Rachel Heather and Tracy Egan to offer stylish plus-size clothes that “fit and flatter". The brand is currently available via its own e-commerce and online at M&S, Next, John Lewis, and Zalando, as well as in select John Lewis stores across the UK.

Live Unlimited London Petite Collection Credits: Live Unlimited London

Live Unlimited London Petite Collection Credits: Live Unlimited London

Live Unlimited London Petite Collection Credits: Live Unlimited London