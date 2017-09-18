Liverpool announced limited denim capsule LVPL

Denim and sportswear line Liverpool just announced a new limited collection. The brand has decided to launch a denim capsule collection as part of its Spring 2018 line.

The new collection is entitled "LVPL" and combines both performance and fit with a Japanese-inspired twist. The denim includes floral embroidery as well as cropped wide leg cuts for a more vintage take on the jean style. The LVPL capsule will be a higher price point than its original line, retailing from 119 to 149 dollars. Liverpool typically averages under 100 dollars for its pieces. Because these design element for the capsule will feature more indigo tonal elements and premium materials, the denim will be at a more premium price.

Alongside its new capsule, Liverpool will unveil new textured and woven shirts, denim skirts with embroidery, denim jackets in new washes and more at its New York show. “We’ve seen triple digit growth in our business over the past year as retailers and shoppers have flocked to our perfectly fitted, high performance denim and sportswear,” said Ron Perilman, co-founder and president of Liverpool. “With Spring 2018 we’re continuing to expand the line to meet this demand, adding to our shirts collection, introducing denim skirts and debuting an exclusive, higher price-point offering with the LVPL capsule.”