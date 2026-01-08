Liverpool FC names Tommy Hilfiger as official global partner

American premium fashion and lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfiger is getting into football (soccer), after being named the official global partner for English Premier League team Liverpool FC to showcase a new “modern expression of club dressing”.

The move marks Tommy Hilfiger’s first football club partnership and will see the preppy American brand collaborating with Liverpool FC’s men’s and women’s players throughout the season, including bespoke head-to-toe looks for players and key backroom staff.

As part of the deal, Liverpool FC will showcase curated Tommy Hilfiger collections, including the brand’s apparel, denim, accessories, and footwear across campaigns, select match days, and seasonal storytelling, designed to “bring New York prep heritage together with the spirit of Anfield”.

There will also be co-branded club capsule collections, the American fashion brand added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “For my entire career, I’ve been inspired by sports icons, stories, and uniforms. I am drawn to teams with deep fan heritage and value-driven storytelling, and Liverpool Football Club has an unmatched history shaped by its people - their belief, resilience, and pride.

“I’m excited to work with the players and club staff who inspire a global fanbase to dream through their uncompromising pursuit of greatness.”

Tommy Hilfiger unveils global partnership with Liverpool FC

The collaboration kicks off with Tommy Hilfiger styling key members of the Liverpool FC team, including captain Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Conor Bradley, and Hugo Ekitike, as well as Liverpool FC Women stars Gemma Bonner and Leanne Kiernan.

Tommy Hilfiger flag to celebrate partnership with Liverpool FC Credits: Tommy Hilfiger

Ben Latty, chief commercial officer at Liverpool FC, added: “Tommy Hilfiger is a truly iconic name in global fashion, and we’re absolutely delighted to partner with them as they venture into the world of club football for the first time.

“With a long-standing connection to innovative style, and a deep-rooted sense of community, this partnership is a natural fit. This unique collaboration allows us to explore a different side of matchday and the moments around it, while giving supporters another connection point to the people who represent this great club.”

To celebrate the partnership, the largest ‘Tommy’ flag ever produced was unfurled across the hallowed Anfield turf, showcasing the co-branded logo. To ensure that the flag has another life, the American brand has donated the fabric to the Silly Goose Foundation, founded by Reagan, an LFC Foundation participant and lifelong Reds fan, to be repurposed into themed pieces that will be auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

Over its 40-year history, Tommy Hilfiger has built a legacy across the world of sport, partnering with teams, athletes, and events across competitive Formula 1, sailing, golf, snow sports, and tennis, including sponsoring the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and the U.S. SailGP Team, and working with stars such as Thierry Henry, Rafael Nadal, and Lewis Hamilton.