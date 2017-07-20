Liverpool Jeans launches menswear

Los Angeles-based denim and sportswear line Liverpool Jeans is launching its first men’s denim collection.

The collection, which has already launched on the brand’s website, will be unveiled to buyers and press at Stitch Las Vegas in August and Los Angeles Men’s Market, and by appointment at the brand’s showroom in New York City.

The line utilises the brand’s advanced comfort stretch denim that features Coolmax technology that is designed to make every pair feel like a custom fit. Men can choose from slim or relaxed straight leg jeans inseams 30”, 32”, and 34” and waist sizes 29”-42”.

"We are fit fanatics committed to delivering the absolute best looking and most wearable jeans in the ever-changing denim market," said Ron Perilman, co-founder and president of Liverpool. "Shoppers have fallen in love with our women's line and we're excited to bring our trend-forward design, cutting-edge fabric technology and uncompromising value to the men's market as well.”

Liverpool Jeans was founded in 2012 and has become known for its technical innovations to fit various body types. The brand is currently sold via its own e-commerce as well as department stores Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Dillard’s. The men’s collection will also roll out to all major department stores that currently offer the womenswear jeans.

"As every retailer knows, denim shoppers have become extremely discriminating in their purchases, demanding unparalleled performance, consistent fit and value from their jeans," added Liverpool design director, Jill Perilman. "The ultimate jean is the one that looks best on you and with the launch of our new men's line we're making it easy for the style-conscious man to find jeans they can fall in love with.”

Image: courtesy of Liverpool Jeans