Liza Koshy debuts first Fabletics collection

Fabletics is beginning 2021 with a collaboration with actor, producer, and entertainer Liza Koshy. ”After this last year, I know we all share a mutual goal of not going back, but rather moving forward with comfort and confidence,” said Koshy in a statement. “Thankfully, dressing for comfort became our new norm, and that’s exactly what we created for.” Koshy’s collection launches with a cinematic dance commercial, featuring her filming herself doing complex choreography in reverse to underscore the theme of “No Going Back.”

“I’m a big fan of how Fabletics empowers women to feel confident about themselves and their bodies,” Koshy said in a statement. “We designed our line with that spirit in mind — because you deserve to feel as powerful as you are and always will be.”

The collection was personally named by Koshy after influential figures in her life, each outfit thoughtfully fuses a streetwear-inspired aesthetic with Fabletics’ signature, athleisure fabrics. The capsule emphasizes customization with must-haves like a convertible jacket, reversible sports bra, and adjustable pants. “Everybody deserves to feel empowered in our custom-created designs,” said Koshy in a statement. “This collection encourages your dynamic self-expression anywhere. So pop off, everyone. It’s made to fit you, not to fit in.”

Her highly versatile neutral palette is energized by bright neon trim, hints of reflectivity, color-blocked details, and striking prints and textures — such as marble and tie-dye. The leggings showcase several best-selling Fabletics fabrics — including PowerHold, SculptKnit, and Seamless — with a supremely comfortable compression level for every activity, styled with sports bras in a range of impact levels and necklines. To take you beyond the gym, the capsule includes sweatpants, joggers, and outerwear essentials, engineered with details like pockets, zips, and packable hoods.

“Since I move, dance, and vibe on the daily, I wanted a collection that works with my spur-of-the-moment lifestyle,” said Koshy in a statement. “I created all the styles I’ve been missing from my own closet, but definitely belong in anyone’s drawers. It’s made for everyone to rock, so let’s rock this new year together.”

The limited-edition Liza Koshy for Fabletics collection is now available on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the U.S. The assortment consists of outfits ranging in sizes from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at 34 dollars and 95 cents.

photo: courtesy of Fabletics