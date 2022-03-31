Lizzo launches shapewear line Yitty in collaboration with Fabletics

American Grammy winner Lizzo, known for songs like ‘Juice’ and ‘Truth Hurts’, has entered the fashion business with her own shapewear brand Yitty. The brand was created in collaboration with sportswear label Fabletics, according to a press release in the hands of CNN and Forbes, among others. Launching on April 12, the like includes slim-fitting bodysuits, bottoms, tops and loose-fitting loungewear.

Lizzo herself has been wearing shapewear since she was about twelve, according to the press release. “I felt like I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough,” she said. “In order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain on it. I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time - tight-fitting corsets and bottoms.” They were often ‘painful’, ‘sad’ or ‘restrictive’ garments, wrote Lizzo. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Lizzo’s shapewear consists of cheerful colours and prints. They are pieces that are “meant to be seen”, according to the singer. “Styles that are technically designed as an underlayer, but are fun enough to wear on their own,” she added. The label’s playfulness is also reflected in the name Yitty - Lizzo’s nickname when she was little.

This shapewear philosophy was well received by Don Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics, who met Lizzo five years ago. Yitty was eventually started up in partnership with Kirsten Dykstra, CMO of Fabletics and now president of Yitty. The Yitty line will be sold via Yitty.com, as well as in the webshop and physical stores of Fabletics.

Yitty will likely compete with Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. In January, Kardashian’s brand was still valued at 3.2 million dollars.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.